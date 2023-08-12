SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) — The Canaries mashed four homeruns on Friday as the Birds downed Milwaukee 12-11 at the Bird Cage. The win marks the sixth in a row for Sioux Falls, who moves into the West Division playoff picture for the first time since May.

The Milkmen scored twice in the second inning but Hunter Clanin clobbered a two-out, two-run homerun in the bottom half to tie things up.

Milwaukee struck for three runs in the top of the third but Sioux Falls cashed in on a two-out error in the home half. Jabari Henry crushed a two-run homerun to cut the deficit to 5-4 before Mike Hart followed with a double. Darnell Sweeney followed with a two-run homerun of his own to put Sioux Falls in front for good.

The Birds pushed six runs across in the fourth inning via a grand slam from Jordan Barth, a Trevor Achenbach RBI single and a sacrifice from Sweeney. But the Milkmen answered with a six-run frame of their own in the top of the fifth.

Both bullpens threw shutout ball the rest of the way, however, as Brady Stover tossed three scoreless frames and Jose Cruz earned his first save.

Ozzie Martinez led the Birds with three hits while Hart added two. The Canaries are now 38-41 and will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 5:35pm.