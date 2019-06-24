Canaries highlights – June 23rd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (CANARIES) — The Sioux Falls Canaries’ offense was off to a hot start on Sunday, but Mother Nature kept things from staying that way. The Birds’ series finale with Sioux City was suspended due to rain.
The rest of the game will be made up from Lewis and Clark Park on July 19. The game will resume with the Canaries up 3-0 in the top of the second with the bases loaded and two out. The regularly-scheduled game on July 19 will follow. It will be a seven-inning game per league rules.
Sioux Falls scored all three of their runs in the second. The first came on an RBI triple from Clint Coulter, just the third Canary triple this year. Jordan Ebert hit a two-run double to score the other two.
The Canaries then loaded the bases for three-hitter Kevin Taylor, but the grounds crew put the tarp on the field before Taylor saw a pitch.
UP NEXT
The Birds return home Monday night for the first game of a four-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Birds ace Taylor Hill is expected to start game one. Birds fans can buy tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office, by calling 336-6060, or on Ticketmaster.