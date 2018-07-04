Canaries Grill T-Bones In 14-1 Romp

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Everything went right for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday.

The offense provided four home runs in its best showing of the season, three pitchers combined to hold the Kansas City T-Bones' potent offense to just one run, and the Birds earned a 14-1 win at T-Bones Stadium.

Maxx Garret, Patrick Fiala and Jordan Dean all homered for the Birds. Garrett homered twice, including driving in the first runs of the game with a two-run shot in the second inning.

Garrett's home run was the Birds' first home run since June 24, snapping the longest homer-less streak in the league. The Birds were far from done.

The Canaries (17-25) added four more in the fourth off of T-Bones starter Barrett Astin. Mike Hart drove in the first run of the frame with an RBI single, and Fiala followed him up with a three-run blast. Fiala's first homer of the year made it 6-0 Birds.

The T-Bones (26-16) got their only run in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Taylor Featherston. It was his second home run of the year.

Birds starter Jake Esch, making his team debut after the Canaries signed him as a free agent before the game, pitched five clean innings of one-run ball. He allowed six hits, walked two and struck out four over 80 pitches.

The Birds offense struck again in the seventh, tagging Astin for three more runs. David Bergin had an RBI single and Chris Grayson knocked in two with a double, putting the Birds up 9-1.

Jordan Dean led off the eighth with his first home run of the year, making it 10-1 Birds and chasing Astin from the game. Astin allowed 10 runs in seven-plus innings of work on nine hits.

The Birds tagged reliever Sam Street for three more runs in the inning, including a two-run triple from Dan Motl to make it 12-1.

At that point the T-Bones brought in first baseman Zach Walters to pitch. The Birds scored two more runs off of position players in the eighth and ninth innings, including a Maxx Garrett solo home run in the ninth.

The Canaries' 14-1 win is their largest margin of victory this season, shattering the previous mark of seven set Saturday vs. Texas.

ON DECK

The Birds and T-Bones play the rubber game of their three-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m. Kevin Folman will get the ball for the Birds. Kansas City's starter has yet to be announced after probable pitcher James Buckelew had his contract purchased by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Birds fans can hear the game on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN or online at KWSN.com.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Canaries