SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) — The Canaries came back home for their final homestand of the regular season with their last series against the Lincoln Salt Dogs. Lincoln came into Friday’s game losing their last five games while Sioux Falls lost two in a row for the first time since August 2-4. Right-hander Ty Culbreth made his 18th start of the season against Lincoln’s Josh Roeder.

Both teams traded solo homers with right fielder Connor Panas hitting one in the first inning while second baseman Trevor Achenbach tied it in the bottom of the second.

The game was deadlocked at one apiece until the sixth inning Jabari Henry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a Mike Hart opposite-field grand slam.

Lincoln attempted a comeback, as first baseman Jason Rogers hit a two-run double in the top of the eighth, but relievers Christian Johnson and Charlie Hasty shut the door over the final six outs.

The Canaries are now 47-45 and a game back of Sioux City for second place in the division. Meanwhile, Lincoln falls to 42-49, 2.5 games behind Fargo-Moorhead for a playoff spot.

Akeem Bostick takes the mound for Sioux Falls on Saturday against David Holmberg as the Canaries look to win the series against Lincoln.