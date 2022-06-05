SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday afternoon the Canaries had an opportunity to get back on track against the Cleburne Railroaders. In the top of the 4th, Ty Culbreth would work his way back to the dugout with an inning ending strikeout, but the Birds trailed 1-0.

In the bottom half of the inning the Canaries offense began to come to life. First Osvaldo Martinez would singles into left. Next batter up was Kona Quiggle who would shoot one into center field and just like that Sioux Falls had two runners on For Gavin LaValley and the Edmond, Oklahoma native would deliver a 2 out double into the gap allowing 2 runs to come home giving the Birds their first lead of the game.

During the top of the 5th, LaValley making plays now with the glove. A big time double play getting his team out of trouble and from there the Canaries would stay on top going on to win by a final of 3-1.