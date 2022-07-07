SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries came into Thursday’s series finale against Sioux City as one of the hottest clubs in the American Association, winning 9 of their last 12, including sweeping Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Explorers.

The Canaries would strike in the bottom of the first as Aaron Takacs drew a bases loaded walk to put Sioux Falls up 1-0.

Sioux City would answer in their ensuing at-bat as an error allowed Danry Vasquez to come into score to knot the game at 1.

The Canaries would respond immediately. Trey Michalczewski drove in Nick Gotta on an RBI single to make it 2-1. Then later that inning, with the bases loaded, Aaron Takacs cleared them with a grand slam to put the Birds up 6-1.

Sioux City would trim the Canaries lead down to 2, but a 3-run 7th from Sioux Falls put the game out of reach as they picked up the 10-4 victory.