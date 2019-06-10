Canaries finish off homestand with sweep over RailCats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) — The Sioux Falls Canaries (13-9) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (10-11) 6-3 and finish off the end of a 7-2 homestand with a sweep.

Canaries left fielder Mike Hart had a great day as he went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. He also finished the season series against the RailCats 8-for-14 (.571).

RailCats pitcher Trevor Lubking got an early lead before he stepped on the rubber. The Railcats put up a two-spot in the top of the first. However, Clint Coulter answered right back with a two-run home run of his own. It was Coulter’s fourth home run of the season.

After the RailCats got another run in the third, the Canaries scored again in the fourth and fifth. With two outs in the fourth RailCats second baseman, Rolando Gomez errored allowing Jordan Ebert to reach first and Mike Hart drilled a two-run home run over the right-field wall. He said going down early didn’t faze him.

“It’s easy to stay positive with these guys,” Hart said. “We are all grinders at the plate. We know are going to get back into games. It’s confidence.”

The Canaries also scored in the fifth after Brett Vertigan singled followed by a Mitch Glasser double. With two runners in scoring position, Kevin Taylor hit a dying quail into short left field bringing both runners home.

Mark Seyler earned his first win of the season. He pitched four innings allowing two hits, one run, and struck out four.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Monday, June 10 when they take on the Milwaukee Milkmen in Kokomo, Indiana. The game will be picked up in progress at 6:45 pm. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.