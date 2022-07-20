SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries continued their three-game series with Fargo/Moorhead Wednesday night. Sioux Falls held or shared the lead for most of the game, but ultimately fell in extra innings, 7-2.

Sioux Falls started the scoring in the bottom of the first as Jabari Henry launched a solo home run to give the Canaries the early 1-0 lead.

Fargo/Moorhead would score a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 lead, but Sioux Falls answered in the bottom of the 5th as Zane Gurwitz’s solo shot evened the game up at 2 a piece.

From there, neither team could muster anything as this game would need to be decided in extras.

The Redhawks would take the lead on a Christian Correa single. They’d add another on an error later in the inning to extend the lead to 2. Then Leobaldo Pina would break it open with a 2 RBI single to put Fargo/Moorhead up 4. They’d add another in the inning to secure a 7-2 victory.

The two close their three-game series Thursday night. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m.