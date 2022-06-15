SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Sioux Falls Canaries continued their three-game series with Gary SouthShore Wednesday night. Like game 1 of the series, the Canaries held the lead after one-inning, but much like game one, the Railcats would come back and pick up the 5-2 victory.

Sioux Fall started the scoring as Gavin LaValley blasted a solo home run to left in the bottom of the first to give the Canaries the early 1-0 lead.

Gary SouthShore would tie the game in the top of the 3rd, and then take the lead in the 4th, plating 3 runs in the inning, and never looked back as they picked up the 5-2 victory.