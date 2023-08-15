KANSAS CITY, KS (CANARIES) — The Canaries raced out to a five-run lead Tuesday night but Kansas City scored ten unanswered runs, including seven in the seventh inning, to top Sioux Falls 11-6 at Legends Field.

Mike Hart crushed a two-run homerun in the first inning and Hunter Clanin led off the top of the second with a solo shot. The Monarchs scored once in the bottom half but Jabari Henry doubled home Ozzie Martinez in the third to put the Birds back up by three.

Clanin hit another solo roundtripper to begin the fourth inning and Martinez delivered an RBI single later in the frame. But the Canaries would be held to one hit the rest of the way as the Monarchs came storming back.

Kansas City cut into the deficit with a three-run homerun in the bottom of the fifth and sent eleven batters to the plate in the seven-run seventh frame.

Clanin, Martinez and Hart each finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 40-42 overall. The team is back in action Wednesday at 7:00pm.