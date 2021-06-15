Canaries fall to Milkmen in American Association Championship rematch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries returned home Tuesday night as they opened a three-game series with Milwaukee at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.
Milwaukee is the defending American Association Champions, having beat the Canaries in the Championship Series last season.
Sioux Falls’ defense showed up early as Angelo Altavilla and Logan Landon made a pair of spectacular defensive plays in the first inning. Landon had himself another stellar defensive play in the 4th inning below.
The Milkmen took the lead in the 4th inning on a Adam Brett Walker II solo home run. Milwaukee would add three more runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Sioux Falls couldn’t get anything across the plate until the bottom of the 9th when they scored two runs, but it was too little too late as Milwaukee takes game one, 8-2.