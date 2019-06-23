Canaries fall again in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (CANARIES) — The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the second game of their weekend rivalry series with the Sioux City Explorers 6-0 on Saturday night from Lewis and Clark Park.

Jason Garcia threw seven shutout innings for Sioux City. The result puts the Birds (18-16) and Explorers (19-17) in a tie for first place in the South Division heading into their series finale Sunday afternoon.

Sioux City got to Canaries starter Will Solomon early on. Adam Sasser drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single in the second inning, and Drew Stankewicz drove in the second with a sacrifice fly.

The Birds’ offense threatened early, but couldn’t break through. The Canaries brought a runner to scoring position in each of the first three innings without cashing in. They would leave nine runners on base in the game.

The Explorers added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Nate Samson, and extended their lead to 4-0 on an RBI double from Jose Sermo in the fifth.

After Solomon allowed a pair of one-out singles in the sixth, Canaries manager Mike Meyer made the pitching change, bringing on Ryan Froom. The former South Dakota State Jackrabbit allowed two inherited runners to score, making it 6-0.

Solomon allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in his Canaries debut. He walked two and struck out two.

Froom settled in on the mound, pitching 1.2 innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Fellow rookie Austin Orvis pitched the eighth, walking a couple batters but not allowing a run.

The Birds got their run in the first batter of the ninth. Trae Santos stepped up against reliever Nate Gercken, hitting a no-doubt home run over the right-field wall. It was Santos’ fourth blast of the season.

UP NEXT

The Birds and Explorers conclude their weekend series Sunday afternoon at 4pm. Alex Boshers will start for the Canaries; Carlos Sierra will pitch for Sioux City. Birds fans can listen to the game on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN and KWSN.com.