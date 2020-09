SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries live to play another day, following a 5-3 win against Milwaukee in game four of the American Association Finals.

Sioux Falls continues to trail the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game five is Thursday night at the Birdcage. First pitch is set for 7:05.

Click the video player to view Wednesday’s highlights.