Canaries earn series split with Explorers behind Ventura’s dominant start

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries wrapped up their four-game series at rival Sioux City Thursday night looking to earn the series split.

The Birds struck first in the top of the second as Wyatt Ulrich’s single scored Jordan Ebert to put Sioux Falls up 1-0.

The Canaries would double up their advantage in the top of the 5th on Trey Michalczewski’s fielder’s choice, which scored Jabari Henry.

Sioux Falls starter Angel Ventura was dominant on the mound. He tossed 7 shutout innings, striking out 6 while giving up just 3 hits.

The bullpen would follow suit, pitching two more shutout innings as the Canaries pick up the 2-0 win over Sioux City.

Sioux Falls returns home Friday night for the first of three-game series against Lincoln. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.