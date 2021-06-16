Canaries drop slugfest against Milkmen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries and Milwaukee Milkmen continued their three game series with a day game on Wednesday.

Milwaukee used a solo home run in the first, and then a three-run home run in the second to take an early 4-0 lead.

After Milwaukee added two more in the 4th, Sioux Falls finally broke through as Logan Landon hit one of his two home runs in the game to get Sioux Falls on the board. The Canaries would add another on a throwing error later that inning to cut the deficit back to 4.

But Milwaukee answered in their ensuing at-bat with 6 runs on five hits including a pair of home runs.

Landon would tally his 2nd home run in the bottom of the 6th, this time a two-run shot as Sioux Falls trailed 12-4.

The Canaries would continue to claw their way back in the 7th with a 6-run inning of their own to pull within 2, but Milwaukee would hold them scoreless the rest of the way as they escape with a 12-10 victory.