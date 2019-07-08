Canaries drop series finale against Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) — The Birds (23-24) battled the entire game, but they just fell short in the loss to the Sioux City Explorers (24-24) 10-5 on Sunday. Alay Lago hit his sixth home run of the season which gave the Birds the lead in the fourth; however, The Birds couldn’t hang on and complete the sweep over their I-29 rival.

Sioux City scored first when they scored two runs in the first inning. The lead didn’t faze the Birds. For the second day in a row, the Birds answered in the bottom half of the inning. The first four batters walked which gave Burt Reynolds an RBI. Clint Coulter tied the game with a sacrifice fly. The Birds had tied the game after the first inning without recording a hit.

The Birds took the lead in the bottom of the second after Josh Rehwaldt doubled and Ebert scored him with a sacrifice fly.

The lead didn’t last long as the Explorers tied it up at three in the third.

The Birds scored at least one run in the first four innings but didn’t score again in the game. Alay Lago put the Birds back on top 4-3 after his home run.

Alex Boshers pitched six innings allowing seven hits and four runs. Three runs were earned. Boshers received the no-decision in the loss.

Ryan Froom entered the game in the seventh and gave up a three-run home run to the Explorer’s shortstop Nate Samson. They also added three insurance in the top of the ninth to secure the 10-5 victory. Sioux Falls won the series 2-1.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Monday when they take on the Texas Airhogs in game one of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.