Canaries drop second straight to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries continued their four-game series at Sioux City Wednesday night.

Sioux City would take the early lead as Jose Sermo belted his South Division leading 18th home run of the season in the bottom of the 1st to put the Explorers up 1-0.

Sioux Falls would draw even in the top of the 3rd on a fielder’s choice, and then take the lead on Wyatt Ulrich’s RBI triple.

Sioux City answered with 2 of their own in the bottom of the third to regain the lead. They’d tack on another in the 5th to extend their lead to 4-2.

The Canaries would once again battle to even it up again in the 6th as Cade Gotta and Jabari Henry each hit solo home runs. But once again the X’s had an answer with a 3 run home half to make it 7-4.

The Canaries would cut the deficit to 2 in the 8th, but that’s as close as they’d get as Sioux City picks up the 7-5 victory.

The Canaries and Explorers wrap up their four-game series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.