SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries entered the American Association All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 7 of 10. They opened the second half of the season on the road at rival Sioux City Thursday night and continued their hot play with a 7-4 victory.

The Birds struck first in the top of the 2nd as Gavin LaValley launched a two-run home run to put Sioux Falls up 2-0.

After Sioux City answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, Sioux Falls answered with two more in the 3rd. Trey Michalczewski collected an RBI with a single, and then LaValley picked up his 3rd RBI of the game with a single that scored Wyatt Ulrich.

Sioux City would tie the game at 4 in the bottom of the third on a Trey Martin three-run home run.

Gavin LaValley gave the Canaries the lead back on a fielder’s choice in the 5th to make it a 5-4 ball game.

Sioux Falls would tack on a couple insurance runs, one in the 7th and another in the 8th to extend their lead to 3, and they’d never look back en-route to the 7-4 victory.