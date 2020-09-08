Canaries clinch playoff berth for first time since 2010

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries’ magic number hit zero on Sunday. Sioux Falls secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2010, with an 11-9 win against Chicago and Winnipeg’s 7-3 loss at St. Paul.

On the heels of a three-game sweep against Chicago, the Canaries are 7-2 in their last nine games, and have scored 70 runs during that stretch. It’s been a turnaround season for a team that finished 38-62 last year, and has spent the past decade at, or near, the bottom of the American Association.

“I don’t know if any of these guys really care about it, but I do. Being here, being a part of this organization, for as long as I’ve been a part of the organization and knowing what we did 2007 through 2010, putting together a bunch of really good seasons, having a lot of guys getting signed, winning a championship and going back to a championship series, it’s something that’s been a long time coming and it’s what I set out to do when I took the job in ’17,” Mike Meyer said.

The Canaries lead the league in runs scored by a wide margin, and have three players in the top-six in batting average. Logan Landon stands fourth on that list, and says the Birds are hitting their stride at just the right time.

“When our offense is clicking on all cylinders, we’re very, very good. One through nine, and guys on the bench, there’s no holes in our lineup. Everybody goes up, they have good at-bats, they swing at the right pitches and we’ve been able to, for the better part of this season, hit the pitches they throw out over the plate for us. I really like where our offense is at, I really like where our team as a whole is coming together right now towards the last couple games of this season,” Canaries outfielder Logan Landon said.

“It’s definitely more lively, people are ready to go, people are here early getting their swings, they’re grinding out the season like we always have, but now we have a chance to bring a championship home,” Canaries outfielder Mike Hart said.

The Canaries are off today (Monday), but close the regular season with four games over the next three days in Chicago. The playoffs start Saturday at the number one seed. Sioux Falls currently trails Milwaukee by a game-and-a-half in the standings.