SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) – Shamoy Christopher drove in all five Sioux Falls runs on Wednesday and Mitchell Walters struck out seven over five shutout innings as the Canaries topped Kansas City 5-2 at the Bird Cage.

The win is the fourth consecutive for the Birds and the team’s sixth in their last seven games.

Christopher clubbed a three-run homerun in the second inning before adding a two-run single in the fourth. Kansas City got on the board with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth and added a run in the ninth but could close the gap no further.

Christopher, Welington Dotel and Trevor Achenbach each finished with two hits as Walters earned his fourth pitching victory. The Canaries are now 26-30 and will look to sweep the four-game series when the two teams meet on Thursday at 6:35pm.