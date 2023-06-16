Sioux Falls, SD – Fargo-Moorhead scored five runs in the second inning and never trailed as they defeated Sioux Falls 9-2 on Friday.

The RedHawks added a run in the fifth frame before scoring three times in the sixth. Sioux Falls struck for a pair of runs in the bottom half as Welington Dotel smacked a leadoff homerun before Jabari Henry ripped an RBI double.

Darnell Sweeney, Mike Hart and Ozzie Martinez each finished with three hits to lead Sioux Falls as the Birds dip to 13-20 overall. The Canaries will look to even the series when the two teams meet on Saturday at 5:35pm.