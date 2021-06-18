Canaries’ bats come alive in series opening win over Redhawks

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — After getting swept by Milwaukee at home, the Sioux Falls Canaries ventured north on Interstate 29 looking to rebound against rival Fargo/Moorhead.

The Canaries bats came alive in their very first at bat as they plated 6 runs in the first inning, highlighted by Shamoy Christopher’s three-run home run.

Fargo would battle back though, scoring 2 runs in each of their first three at bats, as it was 7-6 after 3.

But from there Sioux Falls would outscore the Redhawks 6-1 the rest of the way, including five consecutive shutout innings to close the game in route to the 13-7 victory.

Sioux Falls and Fargo/Moorhead play game two of their series Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.