Canaries’ bats come alive in rout of Houston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries sought their second straight win as they faced the Houston Apollos in game two of their three-game series Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Canaries’ bats came alive in the second inning as Sioux Falls scored 8 runs in the second. The Birds would a run a piece in the third and fourth innings, as they rolled past Houston 16-0.

Sioux Falls tallied 18 hits in the game, with seven players registering a hit, and four recording multi-hit games. Nate Etheridge was 5 for 5 from the plate, while Logan Landon led Sioux Falls with 4 RBI’s.

On the mound, Canaries starter Ty Culbreth threw 5 shutout innings, giving up just 4 hits while striking out 5 batters.

Sioux Falls and Houston conclude their three-game series Thursday night at 7:05.