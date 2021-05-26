Canaries’ bats come alive in rout of Houston

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries sought their second straight win as they faced the Houston Apollos in game two of their three-game series Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Canaries’ bats came alive in the second inning as Sioux Falls scored 8 runs in the second. The Birds would a run a piece in the third and fourth innings, as they rolled past Houston 16-0.

Sioux Falls tallied 18 hits in the game, with seven players registering a hit, and four recording multi-hit games. Nate Etheridge was 5 for 5 from the plate, while Logan Landon led Sioux Falls with 4 RBI’s.

On the mound, Canaries starter Ty Culbreth threw 5 shutout innings, giving up just 4 hits while striking out 5 batters.

Sioux Falls and Houston conclude their three-game series Thursday night at 7:05.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 