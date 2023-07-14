SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) – The Canaries scored eight unanswered runs on Friday as they topped Kane County 8-1 in a weather-shortened contest.

The Cougars opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning but Hunter Clanin tied the game with a solo shot to begin the third.

The Birds took the lead for good in the top of the fourth when Jordan Barth opened the inning by drawing a walk and scored on a sacrifice groundout from Welington Dotel.

Sioux Falls batted around and added four runs in the fifth frame. A throwing error allowed Shamoy Christopher to score before Barth drove in two more with a single. Mike Hart ripped an RBI double before the Cougars could escape the jam.

The Birds weren’t done, though, scoring twice more in the top of the sixth via RBI single from Darnell Sweeney and a bases loaded walk drawn by Hart. The tarp came on the field after that half inning and play never resumed.

Ty Culbreth allowed a run on four hits over five innings and struck out seven while six different Sioux Falls batters recorded a hit. The Birds are now 27-31 and will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 6:30pm.