Canaries announce 2020 season plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries announced they will have a 2020 season in the American Association.

In a news release sent out on Friday, the team announced that the season will start on July 3. Six teams will be featured, with games played at the Birdcage with fans. The 60 game season will take place in three “hub” cities: Sioux Falls, Fargo and Milwaukee.

The team says the Canaries and the St. Paul Saints will play their home games in Sioux Falls while the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes will play in Fargo. The Chicago Dogs and Milwaukee Milkmen will play in Milwaukee.

42 of the Canaries’ 60 games will be played at Sioux Falls Stadium; 12 of these are “road” matchups against St. Paul. The other 18 games will be played in Fargo and Milwaukee, according to the news release.

The team says fans can expect a full schedule and ticket information to be announced on Monday, June 15. The regular season will go through September 10. There will then be a American Association Finals of five games.

The Canaries say all three host teams are working on “a detailed COVID-19 Readiness Plan” with details on sanitation, social distancing and more.

More information can be found on the team’s website.