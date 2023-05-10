SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries are looking to start the season with quite a few new names on the roster.

After going 33-67 last season the Canaries are looking to switch things up having signed over ten plus players to the team on both the offense and defense.

“We wanted to bring in a little bit more talent level, I think we’ve done that. I think the biggest thing that’s been our issue the last few years has been the depth of our talent. We work really hard on bringing in a lot of talented young men,” Canaries manager Mike Meyer said.

One of the additions is infielder, Darnell Sweeney, a seasoned vet who has tallied 457 runs and 70 homers in his eight seasons in the minor leagues.

“Darnell’s played in the major leagues, a couple of different stints in the big leagues. He adds a little bit of different element than we’ve had, he can go out there and get 25 to 30 stolen bases, which is nice, but also add 17 to 20 home runs to the lineup,” Meyer said.

With plenty of new faces, coach Mike Meyer is looking forward to the new lineup.

“Well, I want to see how it comes together on the field and I want to see how we match up. I want to see our young guys that do throw, have the high velo and they spin the ball really well. I want to see what it looks like when we get out there in game action to see if we’ve got enough. If not, we got to make some moves to try to shore up some of those spots that we have holes,” Meyer said.

The goal this season is to make it past the regular season, but players like Sweeney know it’s a long journey before the post season.

“When it comes down to claim this game you got to be consistent throughout the whole season. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, and that’s the game of baseball. But understanding how to stay even keel, not get too high, not to get too low. So being able to make the playoffs is the first step. And then once you get into playoffs, it’s a different mindset. It’s about winning,” Canaries infielder Darnell Sweeney said.

The Canaries will open the season on Thursday. They’ll host Cleburne at 4:05 p.m.