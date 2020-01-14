Canaries acquire trio of talented players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Big-league pedigree, pitching depth, and a dynamic center fielder are all heading to Sioux Falls in a trade.

The Canaries acquired former major leaguer Ryan Brett, pitcher Eudis Idrogo and outfielder K.C. Huth from Cleburne in exchange for infielder Alay Lago, the team announced Tuesday.

A BIG GET: BRETT

Brett, who suited up for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, has played in the American Association for two seasons. He joined Kansas city mid-season in 2018, hitting an impressive .336/.415/.434 in a 27-game stint.

Brett was instrumental in the T-Bones’ run to the 2018 American Association championship, hitting .405 in nine playoff games.

The 28-year-old middle infielder spent last season between Cleburne and Kansas City, hitting a cumulative .252/.307/.399 with 10 home runs and 19 doubles in 86 games.

“Ryan has quality at-bats,” Canaries manager Mike Meyer said. “Watching him play the last couple of years, I really like his approach at the plate. He also brings veteran leadership, and we can’t have enough guys that can play up the middle.”

NEW PLAYER, EUDIS

The arrival of Idrogo represents an important need for the Birds in 2020: depth on their pitching staff.

“In the American Association Southern Division, where there’s a plethora of runs scored every night, we need to make sure we have more than enough pitching,” Meyer said.

2019 was Idrogo’s first year in the Association. The southpaw produced a 9-5 record with a 4.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 113 inings of work, striking out 102.

Idrogo finished 2019 strong, posting a 3.22 ERA over his last 13 appearances (12 starts).

“Eudis had a solid year last year,” Meyer said. “He knows the league; he knows the division. We think he’s going to add a lot of depth to our rotation.”

K.C AT THE BAT

It looks like Birds fans now know who will be patrolling center field at the Birdcage in 2020. Meyer said K.C. Huth, a four-year veteran of the Association, is an important part of the trade.

“K.C. has been in our league a few years and has only gotten better every year,” Meyer said. “This year, I think he’s going to take another step forward.”

The numbers back up Meyer’s enthusiasm. Huth’s OPS has improved in each of his past three seasons, from .601 in 2017 to .740 last year. His full slash line was .276/.339/.401 with six home runs, 14 doubles, and eight stolen bases in 2019.

As solid as Huth is with the bat, his defense might be even better.

“He’s blazing fast,” Meyer said. “He’s going to give us that speed in center field.”

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2020 season on May 19 at the Birdcage.