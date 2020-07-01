Caleb Thielbar eyes return to big leagues with the Twins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring Training 2.0 is set to begin for Major League Baseball. For former SDSU standout, Caleb Thielbar , it’s another chance to make it to the big leagues. He was named to the Minnesota Twins’ 60-man player pool.

Caleb Thielbar received the call last week that he’s one of the sixty players the Twins are inviting back to camp.

“The 60-man roster isn’t really my goal. The goal is to actually make the team, not to just be here all summer, and essentially be a practice player all summer,” Twins Pitcher Caleb Thielbar said.

The active roster rules change as the season progresses. If Thielbar wants to make it back to the big leagues for the first time since 2015, he’ll have to pick up where he left off earlier this spring.

“The velocity was really good. The breaking ball was really good, and the command was really good. So I just kind of got to figure out how to get back to that point, and if I can get there, that’ll give me a pretty good shot to at least contribute at some point this year,” Thielbar said.

Thielbar signed a minor-league deal with the hometown Twins back in December. While that certainly helped, there were more important reasons to return to Minnesota.

“I wasn’t going to sign with a bad team. I wasn’t going to sign with any team that wasn’t leading the way on the analytics side of the game,” Thielbar said.

On the heels of a record-setting season in 2019, expectations are high inside the Twins’ clubhouse. For Thielbar, that’s the biggest difference between this year’s team and the Twins he played for five years ago.

“I actually played with a lot of these guys in AAA a few years ago. So getting to see them really have success, and be a part of team that’s ready to go, and ready to win for the next few years is pretty cool,” Thielbar said.

Thielbar, and every player reporting to camp, must have two negative COVID-19 tests before they can start training at team facilities. The MLB Season is scheduled to begin July 23rd.