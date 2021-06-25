C.J. Hams helps at free football clinic at Sanford Fieldhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Augustana standout and current Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham was back in Sioux Falls today, helping put on a free football clinic at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

The clinic was hosted by Sanford Power Riggs Premier Football Academy and athletes from kindergarten up to 8th grade were able to learn from Ham among others on the basics of football.

For Ham, it was a chance to give back to a community that has meant so much to him after these kinds of opportunities were limited last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s always good to be back in Sioux Falls. It’s a place we call our second home. You know we still have so many friends out here, coaches, people who really meant a lot to us in our lives and to our relationships. So it’s nice to be back. To be able to partner with Sanford and Riggs, people who have put so much back into the community, it’s always nice to be back with them,” Ham said.