MINNEAPOLIS, S.D. (KELO) — According to a tweet from his agent, C.J. Ham will be spending the next couple seasons with the Vikings.

Ham was set to have a $3.8 million cap hit this season. That led many to believe that a restructure or release was in his future.

The extension is a two year deal, though the dollar amount has not yet been announced.

Ham will be entering his seventh season this year.