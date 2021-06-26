C.J. Ham reflects on the challenges of the past year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Augustana standout C.J. Ham is entering his 6th year with the Vikings, and coming off his best season yet. Ham was back in Sioux Falls on Friday helping out at the Sanford Power Riggs Premier Football Free Clinic and reflected on what this past year has been like.

Helping out at a football clinic is nothing new for C.J. Ham, but with the pandemic limiting those opportunities last year, getting back out onto the field with young athletes was a welcomed sight.

“I think I have about five, five different camps scheduled this summer. Just to be able to that and give back to the community, be with the youth, it’s a step in the right direction. I’m excited to be able to do that,” Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham said.

Ham has been playing football most of his life and last season was unlike any he had ever experienced.

“Not having fans, we really miss the fans. Getting tested everyday. Those things everybody was trying to get used to. I’m glad things are beginning to somewhat get back to normal per se,” Ham said.

The Vikings hosted OTA’s and mandatory minicamp recently, and provided some glimpses of normalcy.

“Football, at the end of the day everything else was not normal but football was always normal. Just playing the sport brings the normalcy to everybody,” Ham said.

The former Augustana standout is coming off his best season yet, earning a pro bowl spot as a replacement.

“It’s been a blessing to have this, the success that I’ve had in my career. That’s not testament just to myself, but to the organization, to the team, my teammates who have helped me along the way,” Ham said.

As Ham gets set for his 6th season with the Vikings, it’ll look more normal than ever with the team announcing fans will be allowed back in full this fall.

“Playing in empty stadiums was different. Just like anything we adjusted to it and able to adapt to it by the end of the season. We are super, super excited to get our fans back at U.S. Bank,” Ham said.

The Vikings will begin training camp on July 28th with the practices open to the public.