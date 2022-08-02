EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — Former Augustana great C.J. Ham has gone from an undrafted free agent out of college just hoping to get a shot at the NFL to one of the Vikings most tenured veterans. His impact on the team goes well beyond the football field.

With the Vikings changing coaching staff’s in the off-season so could the role C.J. Ham plays.

“I’m just out here doing whatever is asked of me. It’s kind of been the M.O. of my whole career, just kind of go out here, line up everywhere and do whatever I can. So whatever that is, I’m looking forward to it,” Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham said.

Ham has been likened to a swiss army knife by his new head coach.

“The best part about C.J. is he can do it all. It’s one thing to be able to physically do it all, but he’s probably up there with a few of our other guys on the offensive side, if you teach him something one time, he’s got it and he’s ready to go execute that,” Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said.

For all his versatility on the field, Ham has also served different roles within in the Vikings Running Back room and has built a special friendship with Dalvin Cook, the man he’s been the lead blocker for in each of the past 5 seasons.

“We married. He got two marriages between his wife and me. It’s a split thing. It’s a split thing. But him being in the league one more year than me, I kind of got that experience from him. Knowing how to carry myself in that building, know how to be a pro,” Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook said.

His influence goes beyond football as well.

“I call him Papa Ham. That’s big brother Ham. I look up to him not only as a football player and the way he conducts himself on the field and in the locker room, but just a man and the family man that he is. You know, with my first one on the way, looking up to him, picking his brain a little bit about what it’s like to be a father, because I see him with his kids and it’s inspiring,” Vikings Running Back Alexander Mattison said.

Ham has endeared himself to teammates and Vikings fans.

“See how he is with his family and the community. There’s nothing you can say about C.J. that’s not positive,” Cook said.

It’s why, he’s more than just a fullback.

“I’m super blessed and fortunate to be able to be out here and continue to compete, compete with my brothers, Ham said.

Ham spent his first year with the Vikings on their practice squad, and has been on the active roster for each of the past 5 seasons, which featured a Pro Bowl Invite back in 2019.