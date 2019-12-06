C.J. Ham honors mother’s fight against pancreatic cancer

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham will wear cleats on Sunday that honor his mother.

As part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats, Ham’s custom-designed shoes are a tribute to his mother, Tina, who is currently fighting pancreatic cancer.

Fans may bid on game-issued player cleats to help players raise funds for their chosen causes. The former Augustana University football player is raising money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which is dedicated to fighting “the world’s toughest cancer” through research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

One shoe has a portrait of Tina in Vikings gear painted on it with ‘You are the strongest person in the world,’ written in white across the toe. The other reads, ‘I love you, Mom.’ A purple ribbon for pancreatic cancer wraps across the outside panel of each cleat.

Tina was diagnosed in March 2018 with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer; surgery revealed that it actually was Stage 4.

“With everything she’s been through, staying strong this entire time, I just wanted to honor her,” Ham explained in an interview with Vikings.com. “I love my mom, and I just want to do all I can for her.”