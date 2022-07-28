SAN DIEGO (AP) – All-Star Byron Buxton hit a game tying homer in the fourth inning off Joe Musgrove, and Carlos Correa gave Minnesota some breathing room with a two-run shot during a five-run eighth that helped the Twins beat the San Diego Padres 7-4.

The Twins handed Musgrove his fourth straight loss. Musgrove, who earned his first All-Star selection this year, and the Padres are on the cusp of finalizing a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year.

Sonny Gray allowed a solo home run to Manny Machado in the third, but otherwise kept the Padres in check through five innings.

The Twins and Padres will meet in the final game of their three game series on Sunday, July 31 at 3:10 p.m.