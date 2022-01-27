GRAND FORKS, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back in a 75-49 win over North Dakota Thursday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Jackrabbits got a season-high 21 points from Paiton Burckhard, 17 from Myah Selland and 13 from Tori Nelson in the 26-point victory.

Burckhard also led the Jackrabbits on the boards, just missing a double-double with nine rebounds to go with three assists and two steals. Nelson also neared a double-double, finishing with eight rebounds. Overall, the Jackrabbits had a 52-32 advantage on the boards over the Fighting Hawks.

Selland’s 17 points and four rebounds came in only 16 minutes of action after getting into early foul trouble. She was 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

Freshmen Haleigh Timmer and Paige Meyer combined for 14 points with eight and six, respectively. Meyer dished six assists and forced two steals, both team highs.

The Jackrabbits started the contest 3-for-3 from the 3-point line to take the 9-0 lead and force a UND timeout. Selland got the Jackrabbits going with a triple in the opening minute, followed by one apiece from Burckhard and Nelson.

SDSU pushed its lead to 18 with a Kallie Theisen layup at the 1:41 mark and the Jacks ended the first quarter up 16 thanks to a buzzer-beating jumper by Meyer.

North Dakota scored the first seven points of the second quarter to come back within nine but were then held to only three point over the remaining seven minutes. A 13-3 run by the Jacks gave them a 38-19 lead at the halftime break.

Burckhard and Selland combined to score 18 of the SDSU’s 20 points in the third quarter to help the Jacks to a 32-point lead during the period. SDSU led by as many as 38 on the way to its fifth straight win.

Melissa Leet led the Hawks with 10 points. The Jackrabbit defense held reigning Summit League Player of the Week Kacie Borowicz to just six points.

NOTES

52 Jackrabbit rebounds is a season high

The Jackrabbits have hit 8+ 3-pointers 15 times this season

Tylee Irwin played in her 142nd career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history (Macy Miller, 144)

Myah Selland continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance, 101 games, and has scored at least 10 points in 73 of those contests.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will continue their road trip to North Dakota State Saturday. Tip in Fargo is set for 7 p.m.