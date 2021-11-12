Burckhard scores 1,000th career point in loss at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team fell 76-71 to Mississippi State on the road Friday. The Jackrabbits scored the first seven points of the contest and held an eight-point halftime lead but fell by five at Humphrey Coliseum.

Paiton Burckhard needed just three points Friday to surpass the 1,000 career points mark but had to wait until the fourth quarter to hit the milestone. She notched a layup with 4:49 remaining to tally career points 1,000 and 1,001 and put the Jackrabbits within three. The Mississippi State defense honed in on Burckhard, holding her to just five shots and four points in the contest.

Freshman Paige Meyer had 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting to lead all players and went 5-of-7 from the three-point line. Haleigh Timmer and Tori Nelson were also in double figures, putting up 11 points apiece.

The Jacks’ early 7-0 advantage came courtesy of a two-point jumper and a corner three by Nelson and two more points by Tylee Irwin. Mississippi State responded with a 10-0 run to take a 10-7 lead midway through the first. The sides battled through the remainder of the first quarter and the Jacks held a slim 16-15 margin after 10 minutes.

SDSU extended its lead to seven with six straight points to start the second quarter. Mississippi State came back to tie the game at 29 with three minutes on the clock before the Jackrabbit defense held the Bulldogs scoreless for the final 2:07 of the first half. Meyer hit an off-balance three as time expired to send the Jacks into the locker room up eight.

The Jackrabbits led by nine points before a scoring drought of nearly four minutes allowed Mississippi State to take a two-point lead in the third quarter. The sides traded the lead through the final minutes of the third and Mississippi State led by one with 10 minutes to play.

Kallie Theisen corralled an offensive rebounds and finished the put-back attempt on the first possession of the fourth quarter to give the Jackrabbits their final lead at 54-53. Mississippi State scored its go-ahead bucket with nine minutes remaining and held off SDSU the rest of the way. Meyer nailed a jumper in the paint to put the Jacks within four with 22 seconds on the clock but the Jacks ultimately took their first loss of the season.

Theisen handed out six assists while Burckhard and Meyer chipped in three each. Irwin and Burckhard had seven rebounds apiece.

SDSU shot 42 percent from the field in the contest, compared to nearly 46 percent shooting for Mississippi State. SDSU hit eight 3-point baskets, paced by five from Meyer.

The Bulldogs had three players with double-digit totals, led by Rickea Jackson’s 23 points. They scored 16 points on 14 Jackrabbit turnovers and had eight steals as a team.

NOTES

Friday’s game was the inaugural meeting between the programs. Mississippi State now holds a 1-0 lead in the series.

Paiton Burckhard became the 40th member of South Dakota State’s 1,000-point club and joins teammates Myah Selling and Tyler Irwin on the list.

Theisen's six assists is a career high. Her previous high was two.

SDSU’s newcomers, Meyer and Timmer, combined for 36 points, more than half the Jackrabbits’ total points.

The last time a Jackrabbit made five 3-pointers in a game was in December 2019.

The Bulldogs are coached by South Dakota native Doug Novak, who is in his first season as the interim head coach.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will return to the Midwest to play No. 12 Iowa State Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.