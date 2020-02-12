1  of  45
Browns’ Garrett reinstated by NFL from indefinite suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) goes after Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in a Nov. 14 game.

The 24-year-old Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games last season after his disturbing attack on Garrett. The 2017 top overall pick met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday in the final step before he could be cleared. Garrett has expressed remorse for pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and smashing him in the head with it in the final seconds of Cleveland’s nationally televised win over Pittsburgh. 

