SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana baseball team claimed the 2022 NSIC Regular Season title, thanks in part to their ace pitcher, Tanner Brown.

Tanner Brown was recruited to pitch for Augustana, following a standout career at Harrisburg. Little did the Vikings know, they had brought in a future ace pitcher.

“He wasn’t that guy out of high school. He didn’t throw hard enough, his stuff wasn’t good enough,” Augustana head coach Tim Huber said. “He was this baby faced, left-handed pitcher that we saw a lot of upside with.”

Brown was limited in his freshman year, but then saw 19 appearances in 2019. From there, he began to mold himself into one of the Vikings’ top starters.

“He’s a guy that knows he has talent and now he just knows he has to compete every time he goes out,” Huber said. “He always gives us a good chance to win a game.”

2021 saw Brown start 11 times, where he struck out more than 6 hitters per game. That number leapt to more than 8 hitters per game this season, thanks to his off-speed pitches.

“I’ve been able to throw both my curveball and my slider in the zone more consistently, than I’ve ever been able to,” Augustana pitcher Tanner Brown said. “I’ve just been throwing a lot more strikes than I ever have and just seeing if a hitter can hit it and putting it in the zone. That’s kind of what has been working for me on the mound.”

“I think for him, the curveball has always been there. The slider has always been a decent pitch for him, but it just wasn’t terribly effective,” Huber said. “What we’re seeing with him now is the ability to use both of those breaking balls for strikes or down in the zone when he needs to. That’s a big difference when a hitter has to look for more than one off speed pitch.

Brown has struck out 93 hitters this season, which has help him surpass Jacob Blank as Augustana’s all-time leader in strikeouts.

“It was really special. I know a lot of guys on that list and I’ve played with a few of them,” Brown said. “It’s just cool to see all of the work that I’ve put in and all the games that I’ve pitched in the past years really come together. It made it even more special that it was at home. It was really cool to see.”

On Tuesday, the NSIC named Brown the 2022 Pitcher of the Year.

The Vikings will meet the University of Mary in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday. First pitch is set for noon.