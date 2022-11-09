VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota head women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the signing of Avery Broughton, Olivia Kieffer and Addison Klosterbuer to National Letters of Intent. The trio will enroll and be eligible to compete for South Dakota in the fall of 2023.



Information on each signee follows:



Avery Broughton | Guard | 5-11 | Corsica, S.D. | Corsica-Stickney HS

Broughton led Corsica-Stickney to the Class B state semifinals and a final season record of 22-4 in her junior year. The three-time first-team all-stater enters her senior season with 1,909 career points and 1,014 career rebounds. The school record holder for points in a game, season and career as well as rebounds in a game, season and career is a four-time Great Plains Conference all-league honoree. The daughter of Lorisa and Jason Broughton is the student council president, the senior class president, the National Honor Society president and the FCCLA president. Broughton played AAU basketball for South Dakota Attack.



“We are very excited to add Avery Broughton to our women’s basketball family,” said Karius. “She is a coach’s kid who grew up in a competitive home and will bring that spirit to the Yotes over the next four years. Avery has good size and as a versatile wing, she can drive and shoot the 3. We believe she will fit into our system well and we have no doubt the Yotes will see a lot of shots go down for her over the next four years. Welcome to USD, Avery!”

Olivia Kieffer| Guard | 5-10 | Rapid City, S.D. | Christian HS

Kieffer, already a four-year mainstay on the varsity basketball team at Rapid City Christian, enters her senior season with 1,822 career points. She has averaged more than 20 points per game all four years on varsity while competing for her father, Joseph, while her junior season numbers saw her average 20.6 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists per game. The three-time all-state basketball selection is also a two-time all-state honoree in volleyball playing for her mother, Elizabeth. Olivia is a six-year varsity performer on the volleyball court who has surpassed 2,200 career kills and 1,700 career digs. Kieffer played AAU basketball for South Dakota Attack.



“We are very excited to add Olivia Kieffer to our women’s basketball family,” said Karius. “With both of her parents coaching her in volleyball and basketball, she is the epitome of a coach’s kid who puts in tons of work! We know that she will bring that same work to Vermillion. Liv is a tough point guard who will bring a competitive and winning pedigree to our program. We are excited for our fans to watch her grow over the next four years. Welcome to Coyote country, Liv!”



Addison Klosterbuer| Guard | 5-11 | Little Rock, Iowa | Central Lyon HS

Klosterbuer, Central Lyon’s single-season and career record holder for three-pointers, helped the Lions reach the Class 2A state championship game as a junior where she led Class 2A and ranked second state-wide in three-pointers made with 75. She averaged 14 points a game as the Lions posted a 24-3 record. Klosterbuer was named to the All-Siouxland Conference first team and was honored by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on the all-district and all-state teams. She was named to the all-tournament team at the state tournament and was selected as the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year. Klosterbuer is the daughter of Chad and Amanda and enters her senior season with 167 career three-pointers. She played AAU basketball for All Iowa Attack and South Dakota Attack.



“We are excited to welcome Addy Klosterbuer to our women’s basketball family,” said Karius. “You’re always looking to add players who love basketball and your University and Addy loves both. She has a great work ethic and bleeds Coyote red. Addy is a confident scoring guard who brings versatility to the floor and will be a great addition to our team. Welcome, Addison, to USD!”