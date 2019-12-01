Brooks scores 26; short-handed Grizzlies beat Wolves 115-107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Grayson Allen added 13 to push the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 115-107 road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jae Crowder had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bruno Caboclo finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which was without star rookie Ja Morant because of back spasms and starting center Jonas Valančiūnas because of an illness.

Brooks scored 12 of his points in the second half as the Grizzlies countered each Minnesota run to snap a six-game losing streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 18 points.

A sloppy start by both teams followed the afternoon tip-off. They combined to shoot 35% in the first half with 15 total turnovers.

Neither team led by more than five points and Memphis went into half with a 48-47 lead after Minnesota’s Robert Covington hit a buzzer-beating jumper after stealing an inbounds pass from Bruno Caboclo.

The final minute included a 3-pointer by Josh Okogie that hit the side of the backboard, a missed layup by Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton and Okogie getting fouled at halfcourt while off-balance.

The Wolves appeared ready to shake their lackluster start in the second half when they as Towns scored the team’s first nine points and Minnesota tied the game at 61-all. Memphis followed with an 8-0 run.

The Wolves had a 12-0 run to take a 72-69 lead before a 10-0 run by the Grizzlies. Memphis finished the third quarter with a 15-3 run in which Minnesota went without a field goal.