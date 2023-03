BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Rangers won their third straight state championship with a 5-2 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers Sunday afternoon at the Larsons Ice Center.

The Rangers scored three goals in the first period to seize control of the game.

It is their 10th overall title.

Sioux Falls was in the title game for the first time since 2019.