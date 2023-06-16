SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the first day of the Dakota Classic, Brookings splits its two games while Brandon Valley secured a pair of wins.

Brookings picked up a 2-1 victory over Sioux Falls West to begin the day. Nolan Miles’ RBI groundout was the difference in the contest. Brookings then fell to Eden Prairie (MN) 6-5 in its second game.

Brandon Valley was one of the seven host teams for the tournament. Post 131 topped Omaha North (NE) 3-1 in its first game and followed it up with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over St. Peter (MN). Tayton Stroh ripped a solo home run in the second win.