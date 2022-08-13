MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings Cubs would defeat the Rapid City A’s in the quarters, setting up a semi final matchup with the Renner monarchs.

In the top of the 1st with a man on third, Sam McMacken would shatters his bat while singling in the process. That would bring home Tyler Kreutner making it1-0 Brookings.

In the top 2nd, Brookings with another opportunity to put a couple runs on the board as Jared Tschetter would knock a base hit into center, it would score one but Chaz Palmer had a heck of a throw from distance and his defensive gem would keep this a 2 run ball game.

But after those two runs, the pitching staff’s would take over. In the bottom of the second, with a runner on third, Craig Lasley would strikeout Jeff Olszewski. It was still a 2-0 game.

And then in the bottom of the 4th inning, Lasley back at it again with another inning ending strikeout. The Brookings Cubs go on to win this one by a final of 3-0 knocking out last years champion in Renner.