SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dominate fourth inning carries Brookings over Casselton 6-4 as Dakota Classic continues at Harmodon Park.

After being tied at three in the fourth Post 74’s Justin Cofell knocks a double deep to left field allowing two runs to score, giving Brookings the lead. They’d complete pool play at 2-1.

Also at Harmodon, Harrisburg fell short to Omaha Central 9-6.