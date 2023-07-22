SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Post 74 Bandits clinched a spot in the state tournament with its commanding series sweep over Huron.

Brookings outscored Huron 29-4 in two games, and they will enter tournament play with a 25-15 record. Post 74 hopes its stellar hitting can set them up for success and help them make a run at the state championship.

“I think we got a really good group of hitting guys. Obviously, our talent is there hitting, and if we bring our pitching, our defense backs it up. We’ve been really strong all year on the defensive side, minimal errors. As long as we keep the bats rolling, keep the ball down, limit the strikeouts, I think we’ll be good,” Post 74 first basemen Justin Coffell said.

Post 74 will take on the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats in on Tuesday at 5 p.m.