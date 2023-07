YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Post 74 Bandits defeated Sioux Falls East 4-3 in an elimination game of the Class ‘A’ Legion baseball playoffs.

Post 15 scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning. The Bandits took the lead with three runs in the third inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Brookings advanced to the title game Saturday afternoon against Harrisburg Gold.