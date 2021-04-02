Brooker’s golden goal pushes SDSU past UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State women’s soccer earned a 1-0 golden-goal victory over North Dakota in double overtime thanks to Eden Brooker’s game-winner.

The Jackrabbits (9-0-4, 9-0-4 Summit League) extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games. With its win, State secured a spot in the Summit League Tournament and clinched at least a No. 2 seed. The Jacks outshot the Fighting Hawks (5-6-0) 13-0 as they recorded their ninth shutout of the season.

In addition to her goal, Brooker led the Jackrabbits with a career-best eight shots, three of which were on target. Four other Jackrabbits recorded a shot in the contest, while Rachel Hewitt recorded one on goal. Kayla Wisniewski was credited with an assist on the game-winning goal.

Taylor Lock started between the pipes, recording one save in the first 45 minutes before Jocelyn Tanner replaced her at the half, adding two saves.

In a back-and-forth first half, the Jackrabbits held a 4-3 edge in shots, but neither team was able to find the back of the net. Both the Jackrabbits and Fighting Hawks had one shot on goal in the frame.

Brooker posted a trio of shots in the second half, but all missed high as the teams headed into extra time scoreless.

North Dakota’s Mara Yapello recorded a shot on target in the 90th minute, but Tanner got the save. In the 93rd minute of action, Brooker looked to give the Jackrabbits the win as she sent a shot to the bottom center of the goal, but UND’s Madi Livingston was there for the save.

Into the final overtime frame, Wisniewski sent a pass to Brooker who fired a right-footed rockery into the back of the net to give the Jackrabbits the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 10-3-1 all-time against North Dakota

Eden Brooker has scored two golden goals this season and all three of her goals have been game winners

The Jackrabbits have secured a berth into the four-team Summit League Tournament and have clinched at least a No. 2 seed.