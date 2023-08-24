DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy injured a hamstring at practice Thursday morning in Denver.

The practice is being held jointly with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s a hamstring injury and we’ll get an MRI,” says head coach Sean Payton. “Hopefully it isn’t anything long term.”

The injury happened during a non-contact drill. Juedy grabbed his right leg and was taken by cart off the field as a precaution.

The full extent of the injury is not known at this point. Hamstring injuries usually take a month to heal, but are tricky to forecast.

The Broncos open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

