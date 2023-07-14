SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring you live coverage of Denver Broncos preseason football. KELOXTRA will air three preseason Broncos games beginning August 11.

Denver visits Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Friday, August 11 at 9:00 PM CT. This is Luverne, Minnesota native Monte Ossenfort’s first game as the Cardinals General Manager.

The Broncos are again on the road Saturday, August 19 as Denver battles San Francisco and Watertown native and North Dakota State University alum Spencer Waege. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CT.

The Broncos wrap up preseason against the LA Rams and Christian Rozeboom, the all-time leading tackler for South Dakota State University. The game is set for Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM CT.

And viewers can follow Sioux Falls Washington High School graduate and Iowa star Seth Benson as he fights for a spot on the Broncos roster.

“We’re excited to bring Broncos football to KELOXTRA,” said Mari Ossenfort Vice President and General Manager for KELOLAND Media Group. “We know there are many loyal Broncos fans here in KELOLAND.”

Denver Broncos Preseason Schedule on KELOXTRA:

Denver vs Arizona Friday, August 11 at 9:00 PM CT.

Denver vs San Francisco Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 PM CT.

Los Angeles vs Denver Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM CT.

KELOXTRA is available over the air on channel 11.2, 6.2 and 3.2 in Aberdeen. Find KELOXTRA on your cable television provider. In Sioux Falls, KELOXTRA is on Midco cable channel 604.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Media Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)