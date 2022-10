LAS VEGAS (AP) – Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn’t enough to overcome numerous mistakes by Denver’s offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But Denver had a dreadful third quarter, running 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts. The Broncos were 3 for 11 on third down. Denver also wasted three opportunities with good field position.